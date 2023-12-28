Home » Brutal attack on pet sparks outrage in Santa Marta
Brutal attack on pet sparks outrage in Santa Marta

Brutal attack on pet sparks outrage in Santa Marta

The incident, captured by security cameras in the Portales de Tejares residential complex, has generated widespread condemnation and an urgent call for action by local authorities.

In the shocking audiovisual material, the owner of the canine is shown exerting excessive force by repeatedly pulling the animal’s collar, even reaching squeeze his neck in a hallway of the building. The heartbreaks The dog’s screams were the alarm that alerted the neighbors, who, dismayed, reviewed the recordings to verify this act.

Outrage in the community has reached alarming levels, prompting residents to demand immediate action from authorities to ensure the attacker faces the consequences of his actions. In response, numerous citizens have shared the video through social networks, urging that severe sanctions be applied against the person responsible for such a heinous act.

