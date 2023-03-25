news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 24 – Totally blind, due to 2 different pathologies, he partially recovered his sight thanks to the autotransplantation of the entire ocular surface (cornea, a part of the sclera and the conjunctiva) from one of his eyes.



The operation on an 83-year-old patient at the Molinette hospital in Turin is a world first. The man had lost sight in his left eye for 30 years due to irreversible retinal blindness and in the last 10 years he had gone blind in his right eye due to a rare disease. The levy from the left eye, unrecoverable from a functional point of view, but with a good ocular surface, allowed him to see again.



(ANSA).

