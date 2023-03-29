Home News Bullying at school on a 14-year-old, three classmates reported – Emilia-Romagna
Bullying at school on a 14-year-old, three classmates reported – Emilia-Romagna

Bullying at school on a 14-year-old, three classmates reported – Emilia-Romagna

In the Bolognese area, 4 participants in a fight have also been identified

Two 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old were reported by the carabinieri of the Castel San Pietro Terme station (Bologna) for bullying episodes against a classmate, also 14 years old. On February 6, the girl was thrown to the ground and kicked by her peer during a laboratory activity that was taking place outside the main office of a school in the province. Four days later, the young woman reported, together with her two classmates, beat the 14-year-old again at school. In this case, the victim had been rescued by 118 and discharged with a five-day prognosis. The investigations started from the complaint of the mother of the beaten girl. And again the carabinieri of Castel San Pietro reported four young men for a fight that took place on 20 September. According to what was reconstructed, two couples, a 19-year-old and his 16-year-old girlfriend, a 17-year-old and his 16-year-old girlfriend, had met near the train station to resolve a dispute that arose at school. The boys had punched each other, the girls had pulled their hair.
A few hours later, the 17-year-old had shown up, in the company of other friends, at the door of the 19-year-old’s house, who had called 112. When a patrol arrived, some young people had disappeared, while others, including the 17-year-old, had been identified, thus allowing the investigation to be started and the story to be reconstructed. (HANDLE).

