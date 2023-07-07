Home » Bundestag Vice Kubicki sees the judgment of the Constitutional Court in the matter of GEG “receipt for the Greens”
The Constitutional Court rejected a Bundestag decision to introduce the GEG this week. Wolfgang Kubicki of the FDP, Bundestag Vice President, sees this as a “deserved receipt” for the Green Party. These put “an inexplicable pressure” on the legislative process. Proper advice is required. He expects humility in the face of this decision.

Kubicki expects “humility” towards the decision

“FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki welcomed the urgent decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on the heating law. It was the “deserved acknowledgment for the Greens, who put an inexplicable pressure on this process,” said Kubicki, who is also Vice President of the Bundestag, to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Thursday editions).

The constitutional judges had made it clear that proper consultation is necessary in order to gain the population’s acceptance of serious and far-reaching political measures. “We expect our Green coalition partners to show the necessary humility towards this decision,” said Kubicki. In the wake of the energy crisis in 2022, the traffic light parties agreed that a new building energy law should come into force at the beginning of 2024. The FDP had repeatedly delayed introducing the law into the Bundestag.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

