Bursa’s painful loss! Mehmet Gungor passed away – Bursa News – Regional News

NEWS CENTER / BURSA TODAY

The founder of Güngör Tourism, which also provides services in the field of factory, school service and logistics transportation. Mehmet Gungor He died at the age of 68. Mehmet Güngör, who was born in the Çaybaşı village of Bursa in 1955 and came to the center of Bursa at the age of 8 due to economic problems, managed to become the pioneer of the sector with the company he founded in 1976.

Güngör’s funeral is tomorrow after the noon prayer. From Çaybaşı Mosque will be removed.

