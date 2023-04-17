ORGANIC AND SINUOUS MOVEMENT OF LENÇÓIS MARANHENSES INSPIRES NEW DECORTILES SERIES

The poetry and happy singing of Brazilian belonging is something that is born intrinsic to the DNA of those who were generated here. Whether in the nuances of colors that diversify our people, or in the native beauties of this powerful land, Brazil is inspiration, creation and pulse.

It was based on this philosophy, based not only on an elegant and innovative aesthetic, but also on a narrative that flourishes with the bossa of being Tupiniquim, that ‘Atins’ was born, the new Decortiles series that makes up part of the 2023 launch collection: ‘Terras’.

Athens Fog AC 90x90cm | Photo: Taito Studio | Production: Deborah Apsan

The name, sophisticated and derived from the Tupi aty term for “seagull”, comes as a tribute to a small remote village in Lençóis Maranhenses, a postcard that inspired, through its sandy and porous surfaces of organic and sinuous dancing, the products of the series.

Based on subtle and timeless tones, which inspire and bring delicacy and naturalness to porcelain tiles and tiles, the pieces were available in Shell, Fendi, Greige and Fog colors, all of which can be finished in either satin or matte finishes.

Athens Shell AC 90x90cm | Photo: Taito Studio | Production: Deborah Apsan

Fog, for example, explores the lightness of gray, in its purest and most fluid state, bringing as a reference the phenomena that create new landscapes and reveal all the beauty of nature’s forms. Shell is an ‘almost-white’, which highlights the charm of sea shells, with beige contaminations, which make the color sophisticated and cozy.

Furthermore, among the aesthetic attributes of the series are the stone effect, being suitable for floors and walls with a diverse range of formats, reliefs and textures, as well as variation of faces and accessories.