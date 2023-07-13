Economic agenda of 13 July 2023

The MEF places 4 Btp. The quarterly season begins in the USA

GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS

ITALIA

Issue of BTP September 2026 (gross annual coupon: 3.85%; ISIN code: to be assigned). Amount between 4 and 4.5 billion euros. Issue of BTP June 2030 (gross annual coupon: 3.7%; ISIN code: IT0005542797). Amount between 2.5 and 3 billion euros. Issue of BTP March 2038 (gross annual coupon: 3.25%; ISIN code: IT0005496770). Amount between one billion and 1.25 billion euros. Issue of BTP September 2049 (gross annual coupon: 3.85%; ISIN code: IT0005363111). Amount between one billion and 1.25 billion euros.

ITALIAN STOCK

Board of Directors for the examination of the financial data for the first half of 2023

Boards of Directors

Capital increases

The capital increase is underway Pierrel. The transaction will end on 24 July 2023, while the rights relating to the capital increase will be listed until 18 July.

OPA

The voluntary public tender offer promoted by Nebula Aurea BidCo is underway on Reevo. The operation will end on 28 July. The voluntary takeover bid promoted by Igea Holding is underway on Kolinpharma. The operation will end on 28 July. The voluntary takeover bid promoted by LBM Next is underway on Labomar. The operation will end on July 31st.

QUARTERLY

UNITED STATES

Delta Air Lines (Q2 2023 – Released Prior to Wall Street Opening)

PepsiCo (Q2 2023 – Released Prior to Wall Street Opening)

CENTRAL BANKS

BCE

Publication of minutes of the meeting of 14-15 June 2023 (1.30 pm).

MACROECONOMICS

EUROPA

Industrial production in May 2023 (11.00 am). Consensus: +0.3% m/m; -1.1% y/y. meeting ofEurogroup (ore 15.00).

FRANCE

Harmonized index of consumer prices (final) in June 2023 (08.45 am). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; +5.3% y/y (preliminaries).

GREAT BRITAIN

Industrial production a maggio 2023 (ore 08.00). Consensus: -0,4% m/m; -2,3% a/a.

UNITED STATES

Index of producer prices in June 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; +0.4% y/y. Index of producer prices (excluding food and energy) in June 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; +2.7% y/y. Weekly requests for unemployment benefits (2.30 pm). Consensus: 250 thousand. Weekly stock of petrolium (ore 16.30).

