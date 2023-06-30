Bus accident in Istanbul on vehicle camera

The passenger bus led by Muzaffer Giden, which came to Istanbul from Fethiye with 7 passengers, on Arnavutköy Eski Edirne Asfaltı Street at 12:00, crashed into the vehicle waiting at the red light while it was going to the July 15 Democracy Bus Station. Losing control of the steering wheel due to the impact, Muzaffer Giden went in the opposite direction. Here, the bus was able to stop by hitting 4 more vehicles. Four people were slightly injured as a result of the accident. Bus […]

