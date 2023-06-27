Bus drivers transporting marijuana caches captured in Aguazul

On the Aguazul – Yopal road, in the Los Troncos sector, the Casanare Transit and Transportation Department confirmed that through search, control, and background checks, they managed to capture two men in flagrante for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing, or possession of drugs

According to the Police, the two men identified as Milton Anderzon Salcedo Ortiz, 46 years old (driver) and Carlos Julio Aguirre Espinel, 34 years old (substitute driver) were traveling on a public service bus and in the middle of a routine check. Four plastic cans containing marijuana were found in the vehicle’s hold.

In the middle of the control, the men became very nervous, a situation that alerted the uniformed officers who intensified the search of the trunk of the vehicle.

Those captured and the substances seized were left at the disposal of the local URI 35 prosecutor’s office of Yopal – Casanare.

Source: HOLA Casanare

