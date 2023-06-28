Butembo: REC prohibits students from threatening state exam candidates

The Representation of the students of Congo (REC) prohibited, Monday June 26, the students from threatening, as at the end of each edition of the State Examination, the finalists of the secondary in Butembo (North Kivu).

The president of this structure, Serge Mumbere declared it during a meeting between its members and the commander of the police of the city of Butembo.

He says he made this ban to avoid the traditional incidents, which occur between students and finalist students at the end of this national certification test:

“Students come to state examination centers on the pretext that they are raising awareness in favor of their institutions, when they are there threatening the students. This sometimes leads to a kind of trauma in the head of the students, also to their failure. We do not agree with this bizarre behavior that some students show towards students”.

The number one of the REC also issued a warning against students refractory to this call.

For him, any student who excels in this practice will answer for his actions before the courts.

“Before being a student, we are Congolese citizens. And so, if I sin against the law, this same law will be able to prosecute me. And she will track them (students) once they get involved in barbaric acts against our brothers and sisters, students who are in the process of taking their state exam,” concluded Serge Mumbere.

Usually, at the end of each edition of the State examination, some students go to schools to, they say, make the finalist students aware of enrolling in their faculties, once the State diploma has been obtained. .

This meeting often causes sometimes violent incidents in this part of the country.