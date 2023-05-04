Buy Litecoin – there are different options

How to buy and sell real Litecoin?

If you, as an investor, intend to invest directly in the digital currency and own “real” Litecoins, there is no getting around a regular purchase. Buying LTC is not like how it works when trading more common forms of investment like stocks or funds. The Litecoin purchase requires a rather lengthy registration process on the relevant platforms, and an account must be opened for trading.

Just like with Bitcoin, a wallet, a digital purse, is required to buy Litecoin. Once this has been set up, the acquired LTC can be managed there and transactions can be initiated. Various online exchanges now offer digital silver for sale, along with other cryptocurrencies. In most cases, registration and subsequent verification are required. For example, Internet money can be purchased on the Avatrade, Kraken, Coinbase or Anycoindirect (and others) sites. The LTC is mainly paid for with fiat currency, even using different payment methods (such as credit card and PayPal payments).