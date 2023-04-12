Home News Bytas spreads good news to Moroccans and announces an imminent drop in fuel prices
Bytas spreads good news to Moroccans and announces an imminent drop in fuel prices

Electronic science – follow up

The Moroccan government announced an imminent decline in fuel prices, and the recovery of the national fuel market.

And according to what was reported by the “Fez News” website, the official spokesman of the government, explained that he is expected to return the price of one liter of gasoline to 8 dirhams, while the price of gasoline will fall to 10 dirhams per liter.

The official spokesman for the government expected that these data would soon be reflected positively on the pricing of transport of all kinds, especially the transport of goods.

On the other hand, experts in the national economy believe that the decline in the prices of commodities, foodstuffs, vegetables and fruits is very imminent, to return again to their normal prices, so that it is expected that the price of potatoes and tomatoes will become within the limits of 4 dirhams per kilogram as a maximum, and the price of onions 5 dirhams.

With regard to the prices of oils, milk and its derivatives, according to data from the same pricing experts, they will gradually decline by 40%.

