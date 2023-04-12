Home News Mitigation works have reduced the risk in Dosquebradas
The Municipality of Dosquebradas invested a total of 18,800 million pesos in different mitigation works, in order to reduce the risks that the inhabitants face during the rainy season. Mayor Diego Ramos, through the Municipal Risk Management Department, undertook to carry out these works, which have been effective and have had a positive impact on the community.

In total, 19 risk mitigation works have been delivered at critical points around the Dosquebradas, Frailes, La Víbora, Cañaveral streams, the Mulatos stream in the rural area, and the Santa Isabel stream.

According to the director of Risk Management of Dosquebradas, Luz Adriana Mejía González:“Today we can demonstrate the very positive and efficient impact of operation in each of these works where to date, despite all the rains that we have had in recent days, we have not had any affectation and the processes of scour and removal have been controlled. floods that occurred permanently in the Dosquebradas municipality”.

These mitigation works have brought peace of mind to the inhabitants of these areas, who will no longer have to worry about the risks that previously threatened them during the rainy season.

