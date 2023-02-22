A man and a woman who suffered stings from Africanized bees in the Cinco de Noviembre neighborhood of Valledupar were transferred to clinical centers in Valledupar.

The case originated when the injured man who lives in the sector set out to prune a tree. When climbing a ladder and proceeding to the pruning, he hit a swarm of bees that spread around the area.

This person was the one who took the worst part since the bites were in various parts of the body. A motorcycle taxi driver who was passing through race 6 with calle 25 in said neighborhood, helped him to the clinic.

The injured woman was helped by her sentimental partner who took her to a clinic.

To control the bees, the Valledupar Fire Department intervened, which managed to capture these small animals.

The residents of the sector while this was happening were locked in their homes.

