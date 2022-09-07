THE RECURRENCE

Celebrated at the Taulac di Pieve the party for the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Cai section of Livinallongo. Mayor Grones promises: “Soon a room and a warehouse for the new headquarters.” Awards for members for 50 and 25 years handed out. The anniversary was held on the occasion of the section’s annual assembly, during which the activity carried out in 2022 was also discussed.

The report

In his report, the president Giuseppe Cappelletto recalled the great commitment of the volunteers in these three years after Vaia to carry out inspections and reopen the paths interrupted by fallen trees. An enormous effort that cost 120 days of inspections and 92 days of maintenance in 2019, 40 in 2020, 89 in 2021 with 4 new equipped tracks. «And this year we are already 35 days old, with all the trails marked as new. It remains only to complete the table. Among other activities, it is worth mentioning the agreement with the Cortina section for the competence in the Sass de Stria area and with that of Agordo for the municipality of Colle. Together with these we would also like to propose other initiatives, such as a program of trips, activities in schools and cultural meetings. But all this is impossible without an adequate location ».

We need a suitable venue

Up to now, the section has had only one room, to be restored, in the former hotel Dolomiti in Pieve. “We need a place to store documents, hold meetings and make ourselves available as an information point for tourists in the summer. The shareholders are increasing and with them the expectations ». An appeal that was immediately answered in the words of Mayor Grones. “We will soon grant a room and a warehouse in the Arabba service center.”

The party and the history

The second part of the assembly, dedicated to the celebration for the important anniversary, was opened by Raffaele Irsara and Giampaolo Fasolo who traced a brief history of mountaineering in Fodom and of the association. A story born in the late 1800s, when an autonomous section of the Royal Austro-German Alpine Club was established in Fodom. War will soon arrive and it will be necessary to wait until 1930 for a section of the CAI to be constituted which however will last only until 1936. In 1971 a group of local enthusiasts (including Bruno Trebo, Gilberto Salvatore, Pier Giovanni Fain, Tito and Ovidio De Biasio, Dario Crepaz, Ivo Devich and Ugo De Battista) decides to put the section back on its feet and, following a request with more than 100 subscriptions, the head office gives the green light. The enthusiasm and tireless work of the unforgettable Gilberto Salvatore will lead the section to build the “Delle trenche” and “Pizzetta” via ferratas, the Arabba geological path and the Bivacco Bontadini in a few years. The latter intervention which was remembered by the intervention of Dionisio Bertoncello, at the time second lieutenant of the 7th Alpini of Feltre, in command of the group of Alpini who between 1980 and 1981, in just 9 days of work, carried out the shelter . In 2012, after a long illness, Gilberto Salvatore, president for many years, passes away at the age of 74. The presidency passes to Diego Grones, who in the meantime also founds the fodoma section of the Alpneverein under the “hat” of the Lia da Mont Fodom Col. In 2018 the section was commissioned for the well-known story linked to the Glacions by Reba and was run by Giuseppe Cappelletto.

After the interventions of the representatives of the sections of the CAI of Val Badia, Val di Fassa and Agordino, the ceremony continued with the awarding of the most loyal members. With 50 years Raffaele Irsara, Giuseppe Beretta and Lukas Fritz have been awarded. With 25 Dimitri de Gol and Giuseppe Furlan. Recognitions also for the members who this year have assets from 25 to 49 years of activity “.