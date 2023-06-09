Opportunity for defaulters in the Valley

The departmental government made an invitation to the people of Valle del Cauca to consult the requirements to forgive their debts on the government’s website.

The Department informed that Valle del Cauca citizens who have doubts about the conditions, the process to follow and the requirements that must be met to access the benefits granted by ordinance February 610, 2023 to departmental rent delinquents, may resolve their concerns in the new web portal enabled by the Revenue Unit of the Government of Valle del Cauca.

Ney Hernando Muñoz, manager of the Valle Revenue Unit, said that “we have the page www.valledelcauca.gov.co/remisión where you will find information about the five cases in which debt remittance ordinance 610 applies, to whom it applies and what are the requirements that must be met to obtain the tax benefits of this ordinance”.

The cases

With ordinance 610 of February 15, 2023, which will be in force until October 31, 2023, the departmental government seeks to waive the sanctions and default interest of taxpayers in five specific cases, so that they can catch up on debts they have with the department.

The remittance ordinance applies to deceased persons who did not leave assets; the debts that after five years have not been canceled nor is there a record of the debtor; public establishments and withholding agents that are in arrears due to debts before 2020; citizens who are under coercive collection and the embargo has not exceeded 80% of the debt at the time of the forgiveness request, and taxpayers who have vehicles that have been stolen, scrapped or are open for transfer.

more benefits

In the case of the benefit for cases of vehicles with open transfer that are in arrears with the Automotive Tax of individuals (cars and motorcycles of more than 125 cc) the 100% discount on sanctions and interest will be applied, paying only the tax, to from the year following the occurrence of the event (sale of the vehicle) as long as the debtor pays all the years owed before the event (sale of the vehicle).

For the legal effects of the debt remittance, the administrative act will be conditional on the petitioner, within a term of 90 days after the notification of the applicability of the benefit, process before the competent Secretary of Transit, the registration of transfer of the vehicle to indeterminate person If this condition is not met, the payments made will be taken as credit.

Regarding the benefit for cases of stolen vehicles that are in arrears with the Motor Vehicle Tax, for those owners of private vehicles (cars and motorcycles of more than 125 cc) that were stolen and these are in arrears with the Motor Vehicle Tax on 100% discount on sanctions and interest, paying only the tax for the years not canceled, from the year following the occurrence of the events, as long as the debtor pays all the years owed before the event (theft of the vehicle ).

Regarding the benefits for cases of deceased who are in arrears with departmental taxes, it applies to those taxpayers who died, being in arrears with the Motor Vehicle Tax and/or other departmental taxes and without leaving assets that can support the debts to your name.

The benefit also applies to cases of debts with coercive collection due to delinquency in departmental taxes, for which an 80% discount will be applied on penalties and interest that are in the coercive collection process, provided that in the event of an embargo the value of this does not cover 80% of the debt at the time of the remission request by the interested party and that the debtor pays the entire value of the tax and the balance of 20% of the interest and penalties that are granted with the remission.

Doubts regarding the benefits for taxes in arrears can be clarified by visiting the website announced by the Revenue Unit of the Valle.

