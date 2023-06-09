Home » CEPA reports progress in the purchase of land for the Pacific airport
CEPA reports progress in the purchase of land for the Pacific airport

Work on the future Pacífico international airport in El Salvador is advancing despite criticism from opposition figures and reports of conflicts with landowners.

A large extension of the required land has already been acquired, said Federico Anliker, president of the CEPA port commission, in an interview posted on social media.

“The Pacific International Airport project is advancing and it is expected that the first stone will be laid shortly. To date, some lands have already been compared and progress is being made with the different studies, ”he wrote.

“We have had good consensus, rapprochement, negotiations with the owners of those lands where the airport is going to be built,” said Anliker.

The airport will be located in the department of La Unión.

Anliker added that geotechnical studies are being carried out after the completion of the environmental impact studies.

According to opposition legislators quoted by Estrategia y Negocios in April, families from the communities of Flor de Mangle, in La Unión, and Condadillo, in the department of Conchagua, affirm that CEPA resorted to lies and blackmail to pressure them to relocate. There are also complaints that CEPA did not pay a fair price for the land.

Social conflicts and a lack of transparency in financing have been the cause of controversy since the project was announced without a clear plan on how the works will be carried out.

