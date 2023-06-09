Why LeBron James lets Taco Bell harness him

The basketball star is as happy as a child: why a dispute about the slogan “Taco Tuesday” has broken out in America The term “Taco Tuesday” is protected by law in the United States. That bothers Taco Bell. The restaurant chain claims the term is part of common usage. Taco Bell is supported by a world-famous basketball player.

LeBron James has been a basketball player in the NBA since 2003. He is considering retiring after his Los Angeles Lakers retired in the current championship. Bild: Ashley Landis/AP

He is one of the most successful athletes in the world. But when it comes to food, LeBron James, 38, and NBA record scorer, is a person like you and me. That’s how he likes tacos, the fast food imported from Mexico where all sorts of ingredients are eaten with meat and hot sauces in a tortilla.