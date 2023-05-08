F1: Miami; Leclerc, ‘in Ferrari there is a lot of work to do’ – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 07 MAY – “There’s a lot of work to do, there’s a feeling in the ideal conditions but as soon as you ‘go out’ everything becomes difficult. I couldn’t turn the car, absolutely zero, and I had to be careful not to slip on the front tyres: this conditioned me”. From the microphones of Sky Sport, the ferrairsta Charles Leclerc, seventh today, tries to analyze the negative test experienced in Miami.



“We have to work hard to have a more constant car on race days – insists Leclerc. There were enough problems today, now we’ll look at the whole car, and I mean how much it ‘jumped’: we have to understand. The tire window is really small , and as soon as we go out a little, we struggle a lot”. “For now, the situation is difficult – he concludes -: you fight in qualifying and instead in the race you have to accept letting you pass to manage the tires better. It’s a difficult mentality to have, but we won’t give up. We hope to have a good qualifying at Imola, because it’s difficult to overtake there.” (HANDLE).

