Tips to take photos like a professional

Currently, more than 1,000 images are uploaded to Instagram every hour, according to the Passport Photo Online app.

Most people, 91% to be exact, capture their best memories with their smartphones.

For this reason, when purchasing one, users should take into account the benefits offered by technology companies regarding the cameras of the devices.

Now, on the market there is an endless number of equipment that integrates high-quality cameras that lend themselves to taking almost professional-level photographs, but How to get the most out of these? Learn below the following tips to make the most of the HONOR Magic5 Lite’s triple camera, ideal for taking wide-angle, macro and ultra-sharp photos.

Finding natural light, using cling film and other extra elements: if the objective is to achieve photographs that transmit warmth and naturalness, the best option will always be to get closer to a window or even go outside to receive natural light, and that in this way the result end is of better quality.

With the ultra-sharp camera of the HONOR Magic5 Lite You can use extra elements such as film or colored paper, so that the photos have a romantic, bohemian and Renaissance touch.

Develop a pre-composition of the image: the setting of a photograph is essential. Simplicity is always the best ally in these cases, even more so if it is a question of achieving a shot in which the landscape is the protagonist. With the wide-angle camera you can capture wider scenes that cannot be naturally perceived in the field of human vision, for this it is necessary to have few distracting elements and not forget the rule of thirds.

Editing is essential: Editing a photograph allows you to highlight certain aspects to enhance what you want to communicate through an image. When taking a shot with a macro camera, which allows you to capture close-ups of small objects such as insects or flowers, every detail counts. However, it is important to keep in mind that, although the details make all the difference, it cannot be denied that editing is a perfect ally to achieve impactful instant photos.

This device is ideal for putting these photography tips into practice, since it has an ultra-sharp 64MP main camera, a 5MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. This triple camera system allows users to capture their daily lives in photos and videos so they can share them with friends and family at the touch of a button.

