USFL Week 4 highlights: Birmingham Stallions defeat Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 4 of the 2023 USFL season was in full swing, and we’ve got you covered with all the action around the league!

Closing out Sunday’s slate on FS1, the Birmingham Stallions (3-1) bounced back against the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-3) with a victory at the iconic Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Earlier, the New Orleans Breakers (4-0) took down the New Jersey Generals (2-2) to start the day.

Here are the top plays!

FINAL: Birmingham Stallions 24, Pittsburgh Maulers 20

Aerial return

Josh Simmons ran the opening kickoff out to the Birmingham 45-yard line for Pittsburgh, as shown below. On the fourth play of the drive, quarterback Troy Williams hit wide receiver Isiah Hennie for a 25-yard pickup, getting Pittsburgh inside the Birmingham 10-yard line. With that said, the Maulers didn’t get into the end zone, settling for a 20-yard field goal from Chris Blewitt.

INT

Birmingham and Pittsburgh went three-and-out after the latter’s opening score. Then disaster struck for Birmingham, as quarterback Alex McGough had his pass intercepted by cornerback Mark Gilbert.

One play after the turnover, Williams hit wide receiver Bailey Gaither for a 35-yard completion, putting the ball on the Birmingham 2-yard line, as shown below. The Maulers were unable to reach the end zone again, though, settling for a 22-yard Blewitt field goal.

Another pick

McGough was intercepted again on the first play of the next possession. This pick came from cornerback Keith Gipson Jr. on a downfield pass.

After the Maulers got to midfield, Williams took off for a 16-yard carry, as shown below. On the next play, Williams hit tight end Matt Seybert for a 20-yard pickup. The drive ended with a third Blewitt field goal.

Stallions score

Brandon Aubrey connected on a 37-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining in the second quarter to get Birmingham on the board.

Birmingham squeaks out TD

Pittsburgh went three-and-out after the Birmingham field goal, and then the latter took the lead on the next drive.

After methodically bringing the ball down the field through the air, McGough ran in a 5-yard score, which saw him reach for the pylon near the sideline as time expired in the first half. The Stallions led 10-9 at halftime.

Mean run – and catch

Backed up at their own 9-yard line, Maulers running back Garrett Groshek produced a powerful first-down run to get them out of harm’s way.

Two plays after the Groshek’s first-down run, Williams threw downfield to wide receiver Tre Walker, who pulled off a sensational diving catch. The pair of big plays sparked a Pittsburgh drive that ended with a 46-yard field goal from Blewitt. Pittsburgh led 12-10 after the third quarter.

Crazy score

Birmingham put together a 14-play touchdown drive that ended with an eventful scoring play.

On third-and-9, McGough couldn’t find an open receiver, continued to buy time with his legs, evaded sack attempts and eventually found wide receiver Davion Davis for the touchdown.

Making them miss

Williams took the snap, ran up the middle and ran around Birmingham’s defense for a 34-yard touchdown, Pittsburgh’s first of the game. Hennie then converted the 2-point conversion, giving the Maulers a 20-17 lead with 6:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Got that back

The Stallions got seven of those points back on the ensuing kickoff, as Deon Cain ran it out 91 yards for the touchdown.

Pittsburgh went three-and-out after the kickoff return, and Birmingham proceeded to run out the clock thereafter.

The attire

