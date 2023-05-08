Kalehe floods: EPST Sud-Kivu deplores the death of its 10 employees

Ph/ Delphin Birimbi/ Kalehe Civil Society “/>

The school authorities of South Kivu deplored, on Sunday, May 7, the death of their 10 collaborators following the floods which occurred in the territory of Kalehe.

The director of the educational province Sud Kivu 1 Simon Zono gave these figures to Radio Okapi.

« Meanwhile, the Kalehe disaster seriously affected the EPST sector, more specifically in the Kalehe 1 sub-division. It completely swept away the school buildings of the Luvungi 3, EP Buhaire and Chirembera institute primary schools. In addition to this material damage, PTSD recorded the death of 10 employees, including 3 teachers from EP Nguliro and their director, 3 teachers from EP Mukowa, a teacher from the Kanyunyi Institute, his wife and their 3 children, 2 agents of DINACOPE (formerly SECOPE) branch of Nyabibwe, the director of EP Rubayiza “, did he declare.

Simon Zono nevertheless assured that the out-of-session tests for the 2023 state exam will indeed take place this Monday in this part of the country despite this natural disaster.

The South Kivu 1 educational province alone expects to receive nearly 44,000 finalist candidates for the essay tests, he added.

Inspectors, supervisors and other actors are ready for this cause.

According to PROVED Sud-Kivu 1, the state examination center of Kalehe, affected and become inaccessible, was quickly relocated.

Simon Zono also expressed his gratitude to the provincial governor and to Dr. Denis Mukwege who quickly dispatched teams of doctors in favor of the victims, including teachers, students and other staff of PTSD in Kalehe.