Hanna Bergholm recounts a scene from Hatching – The Shape of Evil (Video)

“In the film, the members of the leading family are forced to perform
in front of a camera, ”explains Hanna Bergholm, horror director in the video Hatching – The shape of the male. “Here, however, something interrupts their performance”.

The film tells of Tinja, a 12-year-old gymnast who tries in every way to please her mother, obsessed with the myth of the perfect family that she talks about in her blog Lovely everyday life. One day the girl finds an egg, and when she hatches she comes out of it a strange skeletal creature, which resembles a bird.

Hanna Bergholm is a Finnish director. Hatching – The shape of the malein cinemas from 6 October, is his first feature film.

