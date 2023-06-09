Home » The opponent trips and he stops to help him: so the boy loses the athletics competition – Video
An 11 year old has given up on victory in a race of athletics per help the opponent. It happened last Sunday on the runway of athletics slight of Lucca. Protagonists are two children participating in the Gran Galà Esordienti which preceded the 2nd International Meeting of the city of Lucca. In one of the last heats of the 400 meters two boys, one from Virtus Lucca, in a blue jersey and the other fromAthletics Massarosa, in the red jersey, launches the final sprint with a good advantage over the others but about 80 meters from the finish they catch up. The boy in the red jersey falls to the ground, paving the way for the Virtus boy, who however stops with a sporting gesture, going back and helping his rival to get up. All this took place in front of the packed grandstand which greeted the gesture with thunderous applause. The race was then won in a comeback by a child from Livorno.

Video NoiTv

