by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

The Carabinieri of Syracuse and the Carabinieri Company of Noto have subjected a 19-year-old of Tunisian nationality to the arrest of a suspect in the crime, issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Syracuse, suspected of being the author of the murder of the 30-year-old…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «A brawl behind the murder in Pachino, stabber arrested appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».