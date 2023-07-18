Calderoli, dirtiness of Pontida is an insult to democracy – News

“It’s sad to see that a symbolic place, for over 35 years, like the pratone di Pontida, a symbolic place for the League, for its many militants, for generations of Northern League supporters, has been targeted by cowardly thugs who defaced the wall sprayed with insults”: the Minister of Regional Affairs Roberto Calderoli is convinced that this was “an insult to democracy”.





“From the second half of the eighties to today, at the next meeting on 17 September, the Pontida meadow has always been, and always will be, a place of people, of celebration, of participation, of aggregation, of ideas expressed democratically, without there has never been violence, even a small one – he added – Whoever insults or disfigures a symbolic place insults democracy, participation, the word given to the people, the free exchange of ideas and opinions”.





“But perhaps this is precisely the problem, which few would like to decide for everyone, silencing – he concluded – consent and dissent, with insults or violence for those who think differently from them”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

