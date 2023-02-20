Home News Cali’s BiblioMIO will be recovered
Cali's BiblioMIO will be recovered

Cali's BiblioMIO will be recovered

Last Monday, February 13, a group of people who have not yet been identified looted and vandalized the BiblioMIO of the Paso del Comercio terminal of the mass transportation system, located in northern Cali.

This cultural site suffered the total destruction of its literary space. In addition, they stole fans, refrigerators and other items of furniture.

More than 100 books donated by private companies, and which were part of the bibliographic heritage of the space and of the Cali Public Library Network -to which the BiblioMIO belong-, were also stolen in the middle of the vandalism.

Given this, the Secretary of Culture, Brayan Hurtado Salazar, maintained that since his administration, the recovery of the BiblioMÍO of the Paso del Comercio terminal will be carried out.

“We are very excited about the reopening of the entire library network. It is the most important space for interaction that the Mayor of Cali has with the territory, a place full of letters and orality. But also a space full of trust and legitimacy with the people. They are spaces for the center of culture, for integration and for meeting”, indicated Hurtado Salazar.

“We will have a physical library with digital content through QR Codes pasted on the walls of the entity so that people can scan it with their mobile device and they can have the book they want there. Likewise, we are going to consolidate the library of trust in Cali, which is a library without doors or windows so that the community enters to donate books and take whatever they want,” he added.

