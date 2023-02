The 65 points scored by Marco Belinelli in the 2023 edition, cumulating the three performances against Venice, Tortona and Brescia, represent the fifth performance ever in a Final Eight: Banks leads with 75 in 2020 with Brindisi, 72 by Alphonso Ford in 2004 with Pesaro, 66 by Roberto Chiagic and Maurice Evans respectively in the 2002 and 2004 seasons with Siena and Treviso.