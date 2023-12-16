Call for Deputy Judges in the Superior Court of Santa Marta is extended

It was initially scheduled until November 29, but was extended until December 18.

José Alberto Dietes Luna, president of the Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Santa Marta, expressed the importance of this extension as an additional opportunity for legal professionals residing in the city of Santa Marta, who meet the requirements to hold the position of Court Magistrate. These professionals may apply for the purpose of being considered for the appointment of Deputy Judges of the Criminal Court for the year 2024.

Applications must be made during the aforementioned days, and interested parties must send their resume along with the corresponding supporting documents. to email of the Secretariat of the Criminal Chamber.

This call is part of the Agreement No. PCSJA17-10715 of July 25, 2017 of the Superior Council of the Judiciary, which establishes theThe general rules for the operation of the Superior Judicial District Courts.

It is important to highlight that the resumes of the current Deputy Judges will be considered as submitted, who will also have the opportunity to be evaluated in this selection process, reaffirming the commitment of the Superior Court of Santa Marta with transparency and the active participation of legal professionals in the administration of justice in the region.

