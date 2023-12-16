Home » Call for Deputy Judges in the Superior Court of Santa Marta is extended
News

Call for Deputy Judges in the Superior Court of Santa Marta is extended

by admin
Call for Deputy Judges in the Superior Court of Santa Marta is extended

It was initially scheduled until November 29, but was extended until December 18.

José Alberto Dietes Luna, president of the Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Santa Marta, expressed the importance of this extension as an additional opportunity for legal professionals residing in the city of Santa Marta, who meet the requirements to hold the position of Court Magistrate. These professionals may apply for the purpose of being considered for the appointment of Deputy Judges of the Criminal Court for the year 2024.

Applications must be made during the aforementioned days, and interested parties must send their resume along with the corresponding supporting documents. to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need to have JavaScript enabled to view it. of the Secretariat of the Criminal Chamber.

You may be interested in: The high tourism season has begun in Santa Marta

This call is part of the Agreement No. PCSJA17-10715 of July 25, 2017 of the Superior Council of the Judiciary, which establishes theThe general rules for the operation of the Superior Judicial District Courts.

It is important to highlight that the resumes of the current Deputy Judges will be considered as submitted, who will also have the opportunity to be evaluated in this selection process, reaffirming the commitment of the Superior Court of Santa Marta with transparency and the active participation of legal professionals in the administration of justice in the region.

You may be interested in: Creaticom: Sergio Arboleda promotes communication in schools

You may also like

Please wear warm clothes. The Central Meteorological Observatory...

They abused minors live on the web, two...

Telangana Roundup: December 15, State Governor Tamalsai Sundar...

Several deaths reported in the United States and...

Six years ago Alex disappeared without a trace,...

Student (13) preventively suspended after beating up 13-year-old...

Bonus of one thousand pesos for taxi drivers...

Follow the General Secretary to see China｜The light...

A Manet for Villa Medici – Rome

Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli bombing of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy