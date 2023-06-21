Calle 25, the beginning of Cali, the green city

The public space of the city has already fallen short for the people of Cali and their activities. The figures are very clear, according to the World Health Organization there must be 15 square meters per inhabitant in the city and Cali only has 3.2. In practice, many neighborhoods have infrastructure and in them, the situation is not so oppressive. But for some, distances and costs prevent them from enjoying the city during free time.

Cali is already a green city. 96 percent of citizens have access to or are close to a green area. It just takes a better use of these areas. Currently, work is underway to improve and consolidate 42 public spaces in different areas of Cali.

For a long time, the solution has been the creation of more public space and parks, including intervention in the building code. But the results are delayed, and the construction and purchase of land takes time. In addition, knowing the effects of global warming and the need to respond to them from the cities, it is time to take different measures. I think we should focus on developing what we have, and taking care of it. From the Council it means thinking about the city we want and taking steps to get there.

The environmental corridor of Calle 25 is one of those spaces that will take Cali into the future, with sufficient development. He is currently going through a bad time. The corridor has been invaded by vehicles, junkyards, and in some cases scrapyards. It is very important to recover these territories and make urban projects, around the ecological.

Last year I filed a class action concerned about the state of the road separator on 25th Street. A few days ago the Sixth Administrative Court decided to order the district to start with the necessary actions so that the site remains at the service of citizens. According to the ruling, in one year this place must be free of vehicles, bodies, rubble, garbage and any other obstacle.

The idea for the environmental corridor is that there is an environmental connection of the ecological network between the hills and the Cauca River, with a project that includes artistic works, sports spaces and even fauna conservation to stimulate bird watching. Likewise, develop connectivity between the Parque del Pacífico and the artistic zone of the Antiguas Bodegas de la Licorera.

According to the latest measurement by Cali Cómo Vamos, only 20.5% of Cali residents feel comfortable with public space. We can create a space that changes the entire paradigm, that is well equipped. That takes the city to the future, even to be the green city of Colombia.

