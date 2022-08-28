Listen to the audio version of the article

Guarantees to operators who will extract the new gas (less than 2 billion cubic meters), armored through multi-year contracts, to then be offered at controlled prices to energy-hungry people and, subject to at least one third, to small and medium-sized enterprises. While, on the front of the 15 terawatt hours of renewable energy withdrawn from the GSE – but the amount is still subject to comparison – which will be made available to the same categories, again at reduced costs, part of this energy will also have to be sold to the interruptible major islands (Sicily and Sardinia). These are some of the pieces of cost-cutting on which the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, is working, together with the Economy, and which is part of the government’s plan to respond to the alarm cry of companies stifled by the unstoppable race of the gas price.

The problem of roofing

A plan that should also go through a new decree with which the executive aims to further lighten the expensive bills and which, however, clashes with a roofing issue on which the technicians are working in these hours to understand the real possibilities of maneuver. While the requests of the parties are now countless and yesterday, to lengthen the list of politicians pressing on the government for a new intervention, it was first the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, and then the number one of the League, Matteo Salvini , which has updated the abacus of numbers (“we need an intervention of 30 billion for the energy crisis”).

The blanket with which the government is measured, however, is much shorter. And the count of possible measures on the table is high: in fact, 10 billion are needed only to extend the tax credits in favor of companies weighed down by the increases, starting with energy-consuming and gas-eating, given that the Compared to the previous provision (the bis aid decree), the basis for calculating the benefits has changed with the prices of electricity and gas in the meantime skyrocketing. The snitch is, as usual, in the hands of the Mef who has to sum up any residues of unused and extra-cashed funds. Because no one, between Palazzo Chigi and Via XX Settembre, wants to hear the word budget variance pronounced, but there is full awareness of having to give new answers to the crisis that is bringing the production system to its knees.

This is why from the presidency of the Council came the invitation to the MITE to accelerate the cost-cutting for energy eaters and SMEs. Minister Cingolani wants to be ready by early September – when the energy saving plan to armor next winter should also be completed – and he has put his men to work to burn off the go-ahead. These are two inter-ministerial decrees, defined in agreement with the Economy, which involve the Energy Services Manager (GSE). The latter has already opened one of the two shipyards, launching notices in recent weeks for operators who intend to undertake to insure the new gas. To obtain supplies, the Mef subsidiary will then have to stipulate, upstream, on both fronts, multi-year contracts in order to be able to sell energy downstream at reduced costs.