Verona-Atalanta 0-1: goal from Koopmeiners

Verona-Atalanta 0-1: goal from Koopmeiners

After a first half dominated by Hellas, but without creating big chances, the entries of Ederson and Muriel turn the match. In the 50th minute, the goal came with a great blow from the outside. Cross of Lazovic

After a very bad first half, during which however Verona did not create big chances to take the lead, Atalanta dominated the second half and took home the three points from Bentegodi thanks to the great goal by Koopmeiners in the 50th minute. Gasp’s changes at half-time were decisive, with Ederson and Muriel in for the dull Soppy and Lookman. The Goddess thus reaches Lazio, Turin, Rome and Milan at the top at an altitude of 7, waiting for Napoli who could overcome them by winning in Florence.

The first half gives very few emotions. Hellas makes the game, the Goddess appears in difficulty, but does not concede any scoring. The best chance on Ilic’s feet in the 40th minute, a diagonal that touches the post to Musso’s right. At 42 ‘the first shot on goal from Bergamo, with Lookman from a tight angle, Montipò rejects without problems. We go to the break at 0-0. In the second half, Gasp inserts Ederson and Muriel for Lookman and Soppy. And it is the former Salernitana who touches the goal with a nice diagonal from the edge, just off. It is the prelude to the advantage, which comes with a great left from outside Koopemeiners in the 50th minute. Hellas one step away from equal in the 63rd minute: Lazovic’s great crossbar with a blow from the outside. Atalanta is close to doubling several times with Boga, Ederson and Zortea. Cioffi’s team tries to react, goes close to scoring with Lazovic (risky deviation in the corner of De Roon near the own goal), who even at 90 ‘commits Musso, but does not find a draw and remains at one level.

August 28, 2022 (change August 28, 2022 | 20:31)

