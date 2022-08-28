Home World German media: European gas prices hit record highs ‘with no end in sight’ – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

German media: European gas prices hit record highs ‘with no end in sight’ – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

German media: European gas prices hit record high ‘with no end in sight’

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-28 22:32

Reference News Network reported on August 28 that according to the German news TV channel website reported on August 26, concerns about the suspension of natural gas supplies in Russia are driving natural gas prices to continue to rise. European natural gas futures for September delivery rose about 10% on the afternoon of the 26th to hit a record high of 343 euros per megawatt hour.

Gazprom announced last week that the line of the Nord Stream gas pipeline would be shut down for three days due to maintenance work. This has fueled fears that Russian gas supplies, which have been drastically reduced, will come to a complete halt if supplies are not restored. However, Gazprom said that if there are no technical problems, the previous level of supply will be restored after the end of maintenance.

Currently, the pipeline supplies 33 million cubic meters of gas per day, just 20 percent of the maximum supply, the report said. The reason given by Gazprom before is also to carry out the necessary maintenance work. European gas prices have more than tripled since the start of the year. Experts say there is no end in sight for price increases.

See also  South Korea and Japan hold foreign ministerial level consultations to discuss issues such as forced labor

You may also like

The cumulative sales of new energy vehicles in...

Italy buys two “spy planes” from Israel

Meloni-Le Pen, the parallel on Les Échos: “They...

Hungary and those councilors close to Prime Minister...

Arizona, abandoned in the desert by smugglers: two...

The EU is ready to suspend the visa...

Thousands killed in Pakistan floods, millions lost, government...

US-Taiwan tension, two American warships cross the strait....

Orban, the study of the Hungarian parliament: “Too...

US officials: Two US ships crossed the Taiwan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy