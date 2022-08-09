Home News Caluso, independent civil protection from the brigade
Caluso, independent civil protection from the brigade

The municipal council of Caluso has postponed to the next session the approval of some changes to be introduced to the local civil protection volunteer group to allow the minority to view them. The regulation must be adapted to the national civil protection code contained in the 2018 decree law.

Caluso’s group therefore assumes total independence from the local police since it is voluntary. The Municipality maintains the administrative management of the mayor who is the person in charge. Among his competences the preparation of the municipal civil protection plan which must take place in the council. The mayor, in the event of emergency situations, is responsible for activating and directing first aid to the population and urgent interventions necessary to deal with emergencies, and supervising the implementation by local civil protection structures of urgent services. The resolution also governs mechanisms and procedures for the periodic review and updating of the plan, as well as the methods of dissemination to citizens. The mayor is also responsible for the adoption of contingent and urgent measures in order to prevent and eliminate serious dangers to public safety, also on the basis of the assessments made by the civil protection structure constituted by the coordination of assistance activities to the affected population in the its own territory by the Municipality, which provides for the first necessary interventions and implements the provisions of the civil protection planning, ensuring the constant updating of the flow of information with the Prefect and the President of the Regional Council on the occasion of emergency events. When the natural disaster or the event cannot be dealt with with the means available to the Municipality or with the provisions of the planning, the mayor requests the intervention of other regional forces and operational structures from the Region and national forces and operational structures to the Prefect, who adopts the measures of competence, coordinating his interventions with those of the Region. The position of operational coordinator for the local civil protection volunteer group remains Aldo Zocca.

In Caluso, the association was formed in 2018 on the ashes of the former inter-municipal civil protection group Terre dell’Erbaluce, at the request of the mayor Cena. The first volunteers were six, up to the current staff of 36 men and women who can count on a couple of means provided. The activity is carried out free of charge, making your free time available. With the pandemic its role has grown: the group in fact supervised the vaccination center set up in the cloister of the former convent. –

L.M.

