Around 300. There are 284 recorded cases of monkeypox in Lombardy, according to the update released in the past few hours by the Pirellone regional welfare department. Among the positives 279 are male, one is female, while in 4 cases the gender was not indicated during the data recording phase.

The greatest number of infections – 202, equal to 71% of the total – was detected by the Milan ATS. The age group most affected is that from 30 to 39 years, with 136 cases, 48% of the total. According to the regional report, the patients – according to the regional report – mainly refer to rash as symptoms – in 260 cases there were rashes -, fever, in 150 cases, and lymphadenopathy, in 127.

In order to try to better manage the possible “Monkeypox” emergency, Lombardy has meanwhile decided to bring the monkeypox vaccine one day forward. From Wednesday 10 August, in fact, reservations will begin – possible on the regional portal – and the first inoculations.

Before the vaccination, Pirellone said in a note, “a doctor will carry out the medical history to verify the presence of contraindications and compliance with the requirements defined by the ministry of health for vaccination, based on the statements of the subject”. At the moment the 2,000 doses available will be reserved “for laboratory personnel with possible direct exposure to the virus and for gay, transgender, bisexual and other men who have sex with men and who have had risky sexual behavior”. Among them, the ministry indicated: “Recent history with multiple sexual partners, participation in group sex events, participation in sexual encounters in clubs, cruising, saunas, recent sexually transmitted infection, habit of the practice of associating sexual acts the consumption of chemical drugs “.

“In addition to the action of prophylaxis through vaccination that will start with the first 2 thousand doses, to control the spread of infections, information on any risky behaviors and the precautions to be taken at an individual level will be important”, commented the vice president. and councilor for welfare, Letizia Moratti. “For this I thank the third sector associations involved in the coordination unit who provide an important wealth of experience in this field. Thanks also to the network for the prevention of infectious diseases in Lombardy which promptly activated itself to monitor the spread of monkeypox, also by isolating and sequencing the virus, and which now – he concluded – manages the operational phase of vaccination “.