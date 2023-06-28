Camilo Quiroz delivered signatures to the Registrar’s Office

The pre-candidate for Mayor of Valledupar Camilo Quiroz Hinojosa delivered 109,321 signatures to the National Registry to endorse his candidacy with the significant group of Pa’lante Valledupar citizens.

The lawyer carried out the procedure this Wednesday afternoon with the company of friends, family and supporters, with a sample of Vallenato music and symbolism for the future and protection of the environment through the presence of children and trees to plant.

WILL YOU HAVE COAVALS?

“Today, with these signatures, we take a firm step towards the future we want for Valledupar. We want a sustainable city, in which natural resources are used and citizens are actively listened to”, stated the candidate.

“I am grateful for the support received and committed to working tirelessly for the well-being and progress of our beloved Valledupar”, added the former official of the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory.

In dialogue with EL PILÓN, Quiroz stated that in addition to the signatures, some ‘alternative’ parties would have shown interest in co-endorsing his political proposal.

“Commitment, Dignity, Renaissance Colombia have been knocking on the doors”, were the communities mentioned by the vallenato aspirant.

MOBILE HEADQUARTERS

On recent Monday, Camilo Quiroz summoned the public and the press to see the mobile political headquarters that works with solar energy, and with which he is touring the city.

From the mobile office, Quiroz explains the possibilities that the city has in terms of energy transition, ensures that this “It is the ideal way to reduce or avoid the high costs of electricity bills.”

He also stated that with this headquarters, whose walls are made of glass, he wants to show closeness to the citizen and represent the “transparency” which, according to him, would have his government.