Home News Campaign against avian influenza began in Ecuador
News

Campaign against avian influenza began in Ecuador

by admin
Campaign against avian influenza began in Ecuador

HEALTH

The vaccination campaign against bird flu began in Ecuador on March 3, 2023, with an initial import of four million doses. The process began at a poultry farm in Puéllaro, north of Pichincha, where the first detected and controlled outbreaks of the disease were recorded. At the same time, it will be carried out in the provinces of Cotopaxi, Tungurahua, Bolívar, Azuay and Imbabura; A total of 17 cases have been recorded in all of them.

50 farms are meeting the requirements established by Agrocalidad to start the vaccination process against avian influenza. / The Telegraph

“We are taking the necessary measures to support the poultry sector, which is one of our main sources of supply of chicken meat and eggs. Vaccination will continue in the provinces where there were positive cases of the virus”, mentioned Andrés Suárez, Vice Minister of Rural Development, of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG).

The Secretary of State highlighted that the vaccination will be carried out in farms that comply with the implementation of biosafety measures, that have registered their farms with the Phytosanitary and Zoosanitary Regulation and Control Agency (Agrocalidad), and that have a veterinarian responsible for the farm, in addition to negative results to diagnostic tests.

The executive director of Agrocalidad, Patricio Almeida, mentioned that avian influenza is not an isolated event in Ecuador, but is present in the American continent and its spread is intensified by migratory birds. Suárez added that, in order to carry out actions to support the poultry sector, the MAG extended the animal health emergency declaration until May 27. In this way, actions will be carried out to counteract the effects of the presence of avian influenza in the country. / The Telegraph

See also  Juventus, the capital increase will start on November 29 at € 0.334 per share

You may also like

Pengjiang District held a work meeting to promote...

Honduras: Book Launch | “Private Cities – Laboratories...

Opponent reproaches the Government for handing out laptops...

Claudia López has spent more than 80 billion...

***Small Cap News***: Multiple Drill Results at Exciting...

March adds another day without homicides

This week the call to identify potential beneficiaries...

China’s military budget grows faster than GDP, analysis:...

Talents of the Azuay athletic march do not...

Alejandro Gaviria reveals details of his departure from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy