Comrade Jiang Zemin’s memorial meeting was grandly held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

Xi Jinping’s eulogy

Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zhengding, Xue Xiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan attended the memorial meeting and Cai Qi presided over the meeting.

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 6th Our party, our army, and the people of all ethnic groups in our country recognize the outstanding leaders with high prestige, the great Marxists, the great proletarian revolutionaries, statesmen, military strategists, and diplomats, the long-tested communist fighters, and the society with Chinese characteristics. Comrade Jiang Zemin, the outstanding leader of the great cause of communism, the core of the party’s third-generation central leadership, and the main founder of the important thought of “Three Represents”, has passed away, causing infinite grief in the hearts of people of all ethnic groups in the country. On the morning of the 6th, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and the Central Military Commission solemnly held a memorial meeting for Comrade Jiang Zemin in the Great Hall of the People. Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan and others attended the meeting. The conference was broadcast live on national radio and television and news websites. The whole country, people of all ethnic groups mourn Comrade Jiang Zemin deeply.

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized in his eulogy at the memorial meeting that we love and miss Comrade Jiang Zemin because he devoted his whole life to the Chinese people, fighting for national independence, The liberation of the people and the realization of the prosperity of the country and the happiness of the people are dedicated and dedicated to life. In particular, the great achievements of the Party and the country in the 13 years since the Fourth Plenary Session of the 13th Central Committee are inseparable from Comrade Jiang Zemin’s great talent, key role, and superb political leadership. Comrade Jiang Zemin has performed immortal feats for the Party and the people, and has won the heartfelt love of the entire Party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country and wide acclaim from the international community.

Today, flags fly at half-staff across the country, and all public entertainment activities are stopped. The memorial service was held in the Great Hall of the People. The venue was solemn and solemn. The background color of the rostrum is silver-gray, and a banner with white characters on a black background is hung above the mouth of the podium: “Comrade Jiang Zemin Memorial Conference”. A huge colorful portrait of Comrade Jiang Zemin hangs in the middle of the rostrum. Comrade Jiang Zemin’s urn was placed among the flowers and cypresses in front of the portrait, and the urn was covered with the bright red flag of the Communist Party of China. Comrade Jiang Zemin’s wife Wang Yeping led the whole family to present a flower basket in front of Comrade Jiang Zemin’s urn. Six soldiers of honor stood standing with guns, guarding both sides.

On both sides of the podium are Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan, Hu Jintao and other comrades, as well as the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and the State Council. , the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Central Military Commission, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People’s Court, and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate presented wreaths.

The banner with black background, yellow border and white characters hanging on the balcony on the second floor of the auditorium reads: “Comrade Jiang Zemin, who is sincerely loved by the whole party, the army and the people of all nationalities, will live forever!” The banner with black background and yellow border and white characters hanging on the balcony on the third floor reads : “Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, inherit Comrade Jiang Zemin’s behest, and push forward the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era!”

On both sides of the rostrum are various departments of the central and state organs, various people’s organizations, various units of the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force, financial institutions and enterprises managed by the central government, the central committees of the democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, the party committees and people’s congresses of various provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities. , the government, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, and Comrade Jiang Zemin’s hometown and friendship during his lifetime.

The memorial meeting was presided over by Cai Qi. At 10 o’clock in the morning, the memorial meeting began. The audience stood in silence and observed 3 minutes of silence. The military band of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army played low-pitched mourning music, and the sound of mourning music spread across the country through the live broadcast. In the land of China, the whole country mourns together, and hundreds of millions of people stand in silence. The sirens of cars, trains, ships, etc. all blew, and the air defense sirens rang through the sky.

After the silence, the solemn national anthem was played in the Great Hall of the People. The majestic melody expresses the common will of hundreds of millions of people: Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the whole Party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country are marching forward bravely to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. And united struggle.

In the solemn atmosphere of the audience, Xi Jinping delivered a eulogy. In his eulogy, Xi Jinping spoke highly of Comrade Jiang Zemin’s glorious life and great achievements. He pointed out that during the 13 years from the Fourth Plenary Session of the 13th CPC Central Committee to the 16th National Congress of the CPC, the international situation has changed dramatically, and my country’s reform, opening up and socialist modernization drive has been magnificent. Under the extremely complicated situation at home and abroad, Comrade Jiang Zemin led the party’s central leadership group, held high the great banner of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, and Deng Xiaoping Theory, adhered to the party’s basic line unswervingly, and firmly relied on the whole party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. , unswervingly uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics. Comrade Jiang Zemin had a deep insight into the development trend of the new military revolution in the world, and presided over the formulation of the military strategic policy for the new era, emphasizing the need to promote military reform with Chinese characteristics, unswervingly follow the road of elite soldiers with Chinese characteristics, and strengthen the revolutionization, modernization and regularization of the people’s army building. Under the personal leadership and vigorous promotion of Comrade Jiang Zemin, my country’s national defense and military modernization has made great achievements. Comrade Jiang Zemin pooled the wisdom of the whole party to create the important thought of “Three Represents”, further answered the questions of what is socialism and how to build socialism, and creatively answered the questions of what kind of party to build and how to build a party, and deepened our understanding of socialism. Under the conditions of the new era, the understanding of the law of advancing the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and strengthening party building has inherited, enriched, and developed Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, and Deng Xiaoping Theory with new ideas, viewpoints, and conclusions.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in the 13 years since the Fourth Plenary Session of the 13th CPC Central Committee, Comrade Jiang Zemin led us to calmly deal with a series of international emergencies related to my country’s sovereignty and security, and overcome difficulties and risks in the political, economic and natural worlds. It is the leadership that led us to successfully resist the impact of the Asian financial crisis, overcome the catastrophic flood disaster in 1998, etc., and ensure that the ship of reform, opening up and socialist modernization always sails in the right direction.

Xi Jinping emphasized that Comrade Jiang Zemin has forged a distinctive revolutionary spirit and demeanor in his long-term revolutionary practice. Comrade Jiang Zemin’s revolutionary spirit and demeanor will always be engraved in our hearts, and will always educate and inspire us to move forward.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the death of Comrade Jiang Zemin is an immeasurable loss to our party, our army and our people of all ethnic groups. The Party Central Committee calls on the entire Party, the entire army, and the people of all ethnic groups across the country to turn grief into strength, inherit Comrade Jiang Zemin’s behest, express our condolences with practical actions, and continue to write new chapters in the development of the cause of the Party and the country on the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Xi Jinping emphasized that Marxism is the fundamental guiding ideology for our party building and rejuvenating the country. On the new journey, we must insist on integrating the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and with China‘s excellent traditional culture, insist on starting from reality in everything, and constantly answer questions about China, the world, the people, and the times. Ask, and always maintain the vigor and vitality of Marxism.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the fundamental guarantee for the unimpeded advancement of the cause of the party and the people. On the new journey, we must remain sober and firm in “rushing for the exam”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two safeguards”, carry forward the great spirit of party building, not forget the original mission, and be brave to advance Self-revolution ensures that the party will always be a strong core of leadership in the historical process of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics is a broad road for contemporary China to catch up with the times and lead the development of the times. On the new journey, we must adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhere to the party’s basic theory, basic line, and basic strategy, adhere to self-confidence, self-improvement, integrity and innovation, and stride forward on the correct path we have chosen to advance comprehensively with Chinese-style modernization The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the people are the fundamental force that determines the future and destiny of the party and the country. On the new journey, we must uphold the supremacy of the people, serve the people wholeheartedly, implement the people-centered development philosophy, develop people’s democracy throughout the process, always maintain the flesh-and-blood ties with the people, and always share the same breath, fate, and heart with the people. Connecting hearts, promoting the all-round development of people and the common prosperity of all people to achieve more obvious and substantive progress.

Xi Jinping emphasized that reform and opening up is a key move to determine the future and destiny of contemporary China. On the new journey, we must accurately recognize changes, respond scientifically, actively seek changes, implement new development concepts, build a new development pattern, promote high-quality development, comprehensively promote reform and opening up, continuously improve the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, and promote the national governance system and modernize governance capabilities, and continue to gain advantages, initiative, and future.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China‘s development cannot be separated from the world, and the prosperity of the world also needs China. On the new journey, we must keep the world in mind, hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results, promote the common values ​​of all mankind, promote the high-quality development of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, promote the construction of a new type of international relations, and promote the building of a community of shared future for mankind , advance hand in hand with all progressive forces in the world.

Xi Jinping emphasized that daring to fight and daring to win is a powerful and invincible spiritual force for the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people. On the new journey, we must maintain the fighting attitude of seizing the day and night, striving for success and the spirit of fighting the more difficult and dangerous we move forward, grasp the historical initiative, strengthen the ambition, backbone, and confidence of the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. Don’t be afraid of ghosts, don’t be afraid of pressure, and do your best to overcome various difficulties and challenges on the way forward.

Finally, Xi Jinping said that Comrade Jiang Zemin bid farewell to us forever. His famous name, achievements, thoughts and demeanor will forever be recorded in the annals of history, engraved in the hearts of the people from generation to generation. The entire Party, the entire army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country must unite more closely around the Party Central Committee, work hard and move forward courageously, and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

After Xi Jinping delivered the eulogy, the audience bowed deeply three times to Comrade Jiang Zemin.

At 10:55 in the morning, the memorial meeting ended with the majestic “Internationale”. Later, Xi Jinping and others expressed deep condolences to the relatives of Comrade Jiang Zemin.

Others who participated in the memorial meeting and sent wreaths were: the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council, the State Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Central Military Commission leaders and old comrades, the central committees of the democratic parties, the national The Federation of Industry and Commerce is mainly responsible for representatives of comrades and people without party affiliation. About 5,000 people attended the memorial meeting, including members of the Jiang Zemin Funeral Committee, representatives of various departments of the central government and state agencies, representatives of officers and soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force, representatives of people from all walks of life in the capital, comrade Jiang Zemin’s relatives, friends from his lifetime and representatives from his hometown.