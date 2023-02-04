Things within the extreme right party, Centro Democrático, do not seem to be improving. It was recently learned that former senator Ernesto Macías sent a letter to the leader of the group, Álvaro Uribe, in which he announced that he was leaving the CD.

Macías accepted in the document that the Democratic Center is worn out and is a problem at the national level. However, he stressed that the reasons are very different from those that Uribe himself and other members of the party have mentioned on some occasions.

“Today the Democratic Center suffers enormous wear and tear in the country, and it is not because of the infamy against it, as you affirm; nor because of President Duque, as some Party leaders deliberately say. Our community, from the direction, has not had the orientation, presence or attention due to its militancy ”, reads the letter revealed by Semana Magazine.

In the midst of several objections that he made to the party in the letter, Ernesto Macías assured that he will distance himself from the Democratic Center. Contrary to what could be interpreted, he indicated that he will not resign but will move away from the community.

“President Uribe, through this letter I allow myself to convey to you my decision to withdraw or distance myself from the Party institutionally, and distance myself from its organization and structure. However, for now, I am not going to resign from the Democratic Center, because it pains me to abandon what I helped create and build. Nor am I going to give up my political activity in which I will continue to be very active, because I have a responsibility to my department and today more than ever to our country,” the former senator wrote in the document.

In this sense, he pointed out that he will continue to oppose the national government, headed by Gustavo Petro. In addition, he indicated that he will support some candidates of the Democratic Center in the upcoming regional elections.

On that subject, he added that he will also support some people who will present themselves in the race as independents. He clarified that he will do it in a personal capacity, that is, without involving the name of the community of which he continues to be a member.

“I will be very respectful of those who are in charge of organizing the party and, of course, I will not interfere or be an obstacle in their work. I will act like what I am: a simple militant, yes, with freedom and independence. I reiterate my respect and my gratitude forever, “said Macías.

Other criticisms that Ernesto Macías made of Álvaro Uribe’s party

In the document that he sent directly to Uribe, Ernesto Macías also referred to the mayors, councilors and other officials who are part of the party. He assured that they are not being taken into account, that they are totally separated.

“The Party as an institution is disconnected from public opinion. Our ediles, councilors and deputies are only contacted for some support or institutional urgency, never for training or any important activity, much less to consult them about the organization of the Party. Conventions are not called, ”he said.

Likewise, he said that, although the CD declared itself in opposition to the Petro government, the truth is that this is not felt in any way. He dared to say that this opposition does not exist and that it only becomes visible when some members of the bench take action on the matter individually.

Macías also stated that right-wing Colombians hope that the party as a whole will hear and strongly feel the voice of the opposition, “to encourage an overwhelmed nation.” As a staunch opponent of the Petro government, he also made it clear what he thinks, according to him the country is being destroyed.

Until now, neither the political party nor its leader, Álvaro Uribe Vélez, have spoken about the letter from Ernesto Macías. with Infobae

