Can messages sent in WhatsApp be edited?

Editing sent messages is a new feature that users will constantly use of the WhatsApp messaging application.

This odds resource that will be used by platform testers in its latest beta version to Android.

This possibility It can be done within 15 minutes after sending, both in chats with a recipient and in group ones; avoiding having to delete them to rewrite them.

There are no limits on how many times the same message can be edited.

However, after a quarter of an hour, the message cannot be edited again.

This time frame was created to avoid compromising the information and understanding of the conversation.

If messages could be edited unlimitedly and when desired, there could be failures in the understanding of what is spoken.

Data:

1. Note that when the message has been edited, an ‘edited’ label will appear inside the balloon of the message, to indicate that it is not the original.

2. The messages they can only be edited on the device from which they were sent and not from other devices where the account is synced.

