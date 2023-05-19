Home » Can messages sent in WhatsApp be edited?
News

Can messages sent in WhatsApp be edited?

by admin
Can messages sent in WhatsApp be edited?

Editing sent messages is a new feature that users will constantly use of the WhatsApp messaging application.

This odds resource that will be used by platform testers in its latest beta version to Android.

This possibility It can be done within 15 minutes after sending, both in chats with a recipient and in group ones; avoiding having to delete them to rewrite them.

There are no limits on how many times the same message can be edited.

However, after a quarter of an hour, the message cannot be edited again.

This time frame was created to avoid compromising the information and understanding of the conversation.

If messages could be edited unlimitedly and when desired, there could be failures in the understanding of what is spoken.

Data:

1. Note that when the message has been edited, an ‘edited’ label will appear inside the balloon of the message, to indicate that it is not the original.

2. The messages they can only be edited on the device from which they were sent and not from other devices where the account is synced.

It may interest you:

Is it safe to use WhatsApp Plus? Take care of your information

With WhatsApp Plus, many users are able to further personalize the experience of using WhatsApp, regardless of how safe it is to use this application.

Read more

Comments

See also  Golden business for the fake real estate developer from Conegliano: he will have to return over thirty thousand euros

You may also like

May 19 celebrations continued in Bursa – Bursa...

In González, south of Cesar, a relative of...

When literature meets art. One hundred years of...

Yavaş: We have not forgotten those who set...

They await charges against the fan who attacked...

Mainland China Announces Immediate Resumption of Taiwan Group...

Mediterranean University – Articles

D1 Lonato/J27: Kakadl FC winner of Unisport in...

political shorts

The nightmare of a radioactive cloud also arrives...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy