The Mundialito in the United States opens on June 9





The third edition of the “Mundialito de los Barrios de Cuenca en New York” Indorf Soccer Tournament will open next Friday, June 9. The matches will be played at the Socceroof complex, located in Brooklyn.

According to Paul Espejo, organizer of the small ball contest, the event will bring together 14 teams in the free category and 8 in the master.

As stellar casts will be San José de El Vecino, current monarch. It also joins Banco de la Vivienda, Cristo Salvador, El Chorro, Totoracocha, to name a few.

In the same way, on stage will be goalkeeper Carlos Simisterra, Édison Meza, Juan Pablo Ordóñez, Sebastián Cuesta and René ‘Mula’ Ruiz, among others.

The arbitrators will be Carlos ‘Chugo’ Reino, Bolívar Tola and Byron Maldonado.

“The prize comes from the inscriptions and all the accumulated is distributed among the best teams. The trophies are made in Cuenca. We want this space to be full of memories”, explained Espejo.