Through a canal and a 1.0 km long canal, the Guachiría River was channeled through its central part, with the purpose of protecting more than 150 families from the Guanábanas, Los Alpes, Guachiría and Vijagual villages of the municipality of Pore from flooding.

During the final socialization of the work, the director of Risk Management in Casanare, Arvey Méndez, reported that the work was carried out for three months, with a team of machinery that allowed the construction of a 1000-meter-long pipeline, for up to 20 meters. wide and two meters deep.



The work that seeks to prevent flooding and reduce effects in the rainy season, was delivered to the community through the Disaster Risk Management Directorate, under the accompaniment of the Municipal Mayor’s Office and the president of the Departmental Assembly Jorge García.



Although in the tributaries, the definitive works do not exist, it is understood that this type of interventions can favor several winters; and with proper maintenance it could become a lasting solution, sometimes definitive according to the dynamics of the rivers.

Source: Government of Casanare

