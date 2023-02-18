Home News Canalizing one kilometer of the Guachiría River protects 4 villages of Pore
News

Canalizing one kilometer of the Guachiría River protects 4 villages of Pore

by admin
Canalizing one kilometer of the Guachiría River protects 4 villages of Pore

Through a canal and a 1.0 km long canal, the Guachiría River was channeled through its central part, with the purpose of protecting more than 150 families from the Guanábanas, Los Alpes, Guachiría and Vijagual villages of the municipality of Pore from flooding.

During the final socialization of the work, the director of Risk Management in Casanare, Arvey Méndez, reported that the work was carried out for three months, with a team of machinery that allowed the construction of a 1000-meter-long pipeline, for up to 20 meters. wide and two meters deep.The work that seeks to prevent flooding and reduce effects in the rainy season, was delivered to the community through the Disaster Risk Management Directorate, under the accompaniment of the Municipal Mayor’s Office and the president of the Departmental Assembly Jorge García.Although in the tributaries, the definitive works do not exist, it is understood that this type of interventions can favor several winters; and with proper maintenance it could become a lasting solution, sometimes definitive according to the dynamics of the rivers.

Source: Government of Casanare

See also  In Guaviare, the abuser of a minor who was captured in Meta tried to hide – news

You may also like

Six dead in shooting in rural Mississippi, US

China-Australia relations are warming up and direct ministerial...

He would have beaten his wife and then...

In the first business meeting of 2023, Comfacauca...

Guangdong’s suspension of travel code epidemic prevention ledger...

Gustavo Petro is officially persona non grata in...

Changzhou Petition Work Conference held to promote high-quality...

Power operator was injured by thieves in Valledupar

Intolerance took another life in Cali

Comprehensively implement the spirit of the 20th National...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy