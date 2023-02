The All Star Weekend kicks off in Salt Lake City with the Rising Stars, an event involving the best young players in the NBA and a selection of G-League talents. A four-team mini-tournament (with semi-finals to the best of 40 points and final to the best of 25) which will see Team Pau (Gasol, with Paolo Banchero), Team Deron (Williams), Team Joakim ( Noah) and Team Jason (Terry, G-League reps also with Scoot Henderson).