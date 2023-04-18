Candidate for senator is a promoter of popular electronic initiatives in Paraguay

Robert Cano, candidate for the Senate for List 9, Option 11, is a well-known promoter and editor of several popular initiatives in Paraguay, having presented the first two works of this nature in the country, considered historical milestones for Paraguayan democracy. Cano is a civil engineer, economist and master’s degree in “Evaluation and Preparation of Investment Projects”. He is also a university professor at the UNA Polytechnic Faculty.

His resume shows that he was manager of the Data Network and manager of Business Planning at Núcleo SA-Personal, as well as executive director of the organization Juntos por la Educación and vice minister of Education.

In his functions in the organization Juntos por la Educación, he was the leader of the “Caazapá Project”, an initiative that significantly improved the levels of reading comprehension in first cycle students of all schools in that department.

Committed to education and early childhood, he was the editor and promoter of the “Law on Nutritional Guarantees in Early Childhood” which managed to reduce child malnutrition rates by half.

He was also the drafter and promoter of Paraguay’s first two popular initiatives, historic milestones for Paraguayan democracy.

The first popular initiative required 6 years of work, in which 80,000 handwritten signatures were collected, and it managed to admit the use of electronic signatures for future popular initiatives. With this, Paraguay will be the first country in Latin America to have an electronic signature law for popular initiatives.

The second popular initiative was also achieved through the support of 78,000 handwritten signatures, and was sanctioned by the Senate on April 3. It will be promulgated by the Executive Branch to become the law “Incentives for public interest advertising”, which allows a regime of incentives for the production and broadcast, in the mass media, of educational spots aimed at children and young people.

Robert Cano is also responsible for the investigation that showed that half of Paraguayan homes receive water that is not drinkable.