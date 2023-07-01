Candidates for the Bambuco National Reign shone at the Folk Show

Songs, music and color transported the spectators to the different regions represented by the 23 candidates.

The square of the José Eustasio Rivera Cultural and Convention Center was filled with emotion and joy with the show offered by the 23 candidates for the National Bambuco Reign. In an event with full capacity, each of the participants showed their talent and took the attendees on a cultural tour through all the regions of Colombia.

The local public and the delegations awaited this test with enthusiasm, which became one of the most anticipated moments of the competition. The candidates dazzled with their talent for singing, playing different instruments and dancing in colorful costumes that represented the cultural richness of their places of origin.

The sounds of the accordion, the flute and the drums resounded on the stage while the candidates performed representative songs of Huila, fused with the music of their respective regions.

It may interest you: Art, pride and dedication, that’s how it is to be a couple from Sanjuanero Huilense

This year, the participants managed to excite and captivate the public in an exceptional way. Each of these talented young women yearns to win the title of National Queen of Bambuco 2023 and her hard work is evident in each presentation, showing her commitment to be the best representatives of Huilense folklore before Colombia and the world.

The cultural tour offered by the candidates allowed the spectators to enjoy the diversity and cultural richness of Colombia, in a meeting full of music, traditions and national pride.

The National Queen of Bambuco continues on its path towards the election of the next National Queen of Bambuco, who will proudly and dedicatedly represent the folklore and culture of Colombia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

