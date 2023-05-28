Cannes: Goldene Palme an Justine Triet

His film “Fallen Leaves” tells the story of two lonely people on the fringes of society who are looking for love.



Aki Kaurismaki

Image: JULIE SEBADELHA (AFP)



Turkish actress Merve Dizdar accepted the award for best actress. She embodies a teacher in “About Dry Grasses” by Nuri Bilge Ceylan. The Japanese Koji Yakusho was honored as best actor for his role in Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days”. Yuji Sakamoto was honored with the best screenplay award for Hirokazu Koreeda’s film “Monster”.

Palme d’Or to Frenchwoman

French filmmaker Justine Triet was the third woman to win the Palme d’Or for her film “Anatomy of a Case”. The German actress Sandra Hüller plays a woman who is suspected of murdering her husband. “It’s the most intimate film I’ve ever done,” Triet said at the awards ceremony in Cannes on Saturday.

All award winners 2023

GOLDEN PALM: “Anatomy of a Fall” by Justine Triet (France)

JURY GRAND PRIZE: “The Zone of Interest” by Jonathan Glazer

JURY PRIZE: “Fallen Leaves” by Aki Kaurismäki

BEST ACTRESS: Merve Dizdar for “About Dry Grasses” by Nuri Bilge Ceylan

BEST ACTOR: Koji Yakusho for “Perfect Days” by Wim Wenders

BEST DIRECTOR: Tran Anh Hung for “La Passion de Dodin Bouffant”

BEST WRITING: Yuji Sakamoto for “Monster” by Hirokazu Koreeda

CAMERA D’OR for Best Debut Film: “Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell” by Thien An Pham

GOLDEN PALM TREE for the best short film: “27” by Flóra Anna Buda