what happened in corso Sempione

Milan, 27 May 2023 – Philip Magnini e Giorgia Palmas random heroes. The swimming champion and the showgirl have blocked a thief this afternoon in Milan. The couple, married since 2022, were having lunch in a restaurant in Simplon coursenear the Arch of Peace, when he heard the screams of a tourist to which another woman had tried and failed to steal her purse.

Magnini and Palmas stop the thief

The pickpocket tried to escape but Magnini and his wife got her blocked until the arrival of the agents. It was they themselves who called the police, who arrived at the scene and identified those present. The thief, a 62-year-old Cuban, is being investigated in a state of freedom for attempted theft. There victim, a French tourist aged 51, he then thanked the VIP couple who rushed to his aid. This wasn’t the only time Magnini and Palmas helped a person in need.

The previous

On July 7, 2019, the champion saved a swimmer distressed in the sea in front of the beach near Villasimius in Sardinia. The man had gotten into trouble while swimming after an inflatable that was being blown away by the wind, friends with him had started screaming for help. The lifeguards had come down from the observation turret to get on the lifeboat and reach the man, but Magnini who was swimming with Palmas had managed to reach him before and had kept afloat until help arrived.

