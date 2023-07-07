Captured for carnal access with a child under 14 years of age in Neiva

In addition, this man presents more than 15 judicial notes against him for various crimes.

The Neiva Metropolitan Police, through its units of the Criminal Investigation Section (SIJIN), carried out the capture of Alexis Antonio Guataqui, 41 years old, for the crime of Abusive Carnal Access with a child under 14 years of age. The arrest took place on Calle 2 Sur with Carrera 7 in the city of Neiva.

According to investigations, this individual would have been committing these sexual abuses against the minor since 2015, when she was only 8 years old, until 2022. The arrest of Guataqui represents a significant advance in the fight against sexual crimes in the region.

It should be noted that the prisoner has an extensive criminal record, accumulating a total of 15 judicial notes for various crimes. Among the annotations are 4 for Domestic Violence, 3 for threats, 3 for personal injuries, 2 for fraud, 1 for Carnal Access with a child under 14 years of age, 1 for Violent Carnal Access and 1 for fraud.

Alexis Antonio Guataqui was sent to a prison where he will remain under security while he faces the charges against him.

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, reiterated the institution’s commitment to protecting and guaranteeing the rights of children and adolescents. In addition, he called on the public to report any situation of abuse or mistreatment through the line 3102069032 of the group for the Protection of Children and Adolescents.

The Metropolitan Police of Neiva stated that it will continue to develop plans and operations aimed at protecting minors and preventing this type of atrocity.

