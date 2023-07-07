Home » Wimbledon, the scare and then the comeback: Sinner beats Halys in 4 sets, he’s in the second round
A first set that had recalled the worst ghoststhen one comeback ended with authority despite some other hiccups: it does more fatigue than expected, but what matters is that Jannik Sinner is ai eighths Of Wimbledon. The 21-year-old from South Tyrol beat the Frenchman in 4 sets Quentin Fair, number 79 in the world, with the score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. The initial scare, with a break immediately at the start and the first set lost, could make one think of a Sinner in difficulty. Instead this time the South Tyrolean he accepted the battle on a busy day. He won in speed due set, moving forward in the score. Then in the fourth set he was good at responding immediately to the initial break by Halys, crushing the hopes of the Frenchman, who then lost his serve again on 4 all. Sinner thus earned the opportunity to serve for the match and at the first opportunity it didn’t fail.

A few too many straight wrongs was the root cause of the initial black out by Sinner, which however was shiny even in a game where the serve didn’t always work perfectly: only the 49% Of first in the field. “I didn’t find the rhythm right away, for me Halys was a little-known opponent, but the public helped me a lot and here I am,” explained the same tennis player number 8 in the world. The Frenchman is solid in service, stealing it from him is never easy: however, Sinner has been able to wait and also exploit the moments of decline of his opponent. And he didn’t lose his head when at the dawn of the fourth set the match seemed to be able to win again bad turn. After all, it’s a great sign and a great lesson also in view of the round of 16. Sinner will meet the winner of the match between the Colombian Galan and Swedish Ymer. So, he will start favourite again, with pressure e unexpected attachments.

