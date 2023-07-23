Captured with marijuana cigarettes in La Plata

Uniformed members of the Police in La Plata carried out an operation that culminated in the red-handed capture of an individual known as the alias ‘Chantre’.

The subject was detained while transporting a total of 88 marijuana cigarettes, which drew attention due to their size, being considerably larger than those normally seized by the authorities.

This case represents a significant blow against drug trafficking in the region, since the seized cigarettes were distributed in the San Isidro sector, in the municipality of La Plata.

What caught the attention of the authorities was that the prisoner was identified with a peculiar distinctive: an amulet hanging from his neck that represented a marijuana leaf. It is presumed that this allowed him to be fully recognized by consumers who bought the hallucinogen in the area.

The individual, known as alias ‘chantre’, was taken to the local prosecutor’s office 28 of La Plata, where he will face the corresponding charges for trafficking and possession of narcotic substances.

Captured in Aipe, Huila

In another event, uniformed officers from quadrant 01 attached to the Aipe Police Station managed to capture a 25-year-old person, who was found in his possession 43 doses of “Bazuco” ready for sale.

The captured was left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying Narcotics, where later a guarantee control judge will define his legal situation.

